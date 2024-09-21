Farmers urge Karaikal administration to convene grievance redress meeting

A section of farmers in Karaikal district has urged the district administration to hold a grievance redress meeting. The previous meeting, organised on July 19 after a delay due to parliamentary elections, failed to resolve key concerns, the farmers said.

They said though the district authorities issued directives during the earlier meeting, issues like seed shortage and higher prices for government-subsidised paddy seeds compared to private suppliers persisted. They also raised concern over potential shortages of fertilizers and pesticides, along with uncertainties about availability of Cauvery water for irrigation.

P.G. Somu, joint secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, said unresolved issues included difficulties in obtaining certificates from the government department and irrigation challenges.

The farmers requested that officials from Agriculture, Highways, Cooperatives and Fisheries departments and the railways attend the proposed meeting to address these concerns comprehensively.

Sources in the district administration said the Collector would convene the meeting based on necessity, and they had acknowledged the farmers’ request, with plans to hold the meeting soon.