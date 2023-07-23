Farmers urge Govt. to announce compensation

July 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the State government to announce compensation for the withering standing crops in the Cauvery delta districts.

Speaking to journalists at Vedaranyam on Sunday, P.R. Pandian, the president of the committee, said farmers in the Cauvery delta districts began the cultivation of paddy for the Kuruvai season on nearly five lakh acres and have been facing challenges since its beginning because of the irregularities in the release of water in the Cauvery river for irrigation purposes.

Many acres of paddy have been withering without water. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should visit the delta districts to take stock of the affected areas and to express solidarity with the dejected farmers, said Mr. Pandian and added the government should announce ₹ 35,000 per acre as compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought the release 9,500 cusecs of water in Cauvery and Vennar rivers and urged the government to take steps to protect the irrigation rights of Tamil Nadu in accordance with the law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.