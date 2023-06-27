Farmers urge government to get monthly quota of water from Karnataka

June 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers’ representatives of Tiruchi district have urged the Tamil Nadu government to exert pressure on Karnataka to release the State’s monthly quota of water in the River Cauvery as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court verdict.

Raising the issue at the monthly farmers’ grievances meeting here on Tuesday, Koundampatti R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, District Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, expressed concern over the poor inflow into the reservoir over the past few days. Consequent to the release of water for irrigation from June 12, the storage in the reservoir has been coming down rapidly in the reservoir. The Cauvery Water Management Authority should direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu.

“Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should take up the issue with his Karnataka counterpart and also the Centre to mount pressure to get Tamil Nadu’s monthly quota of Cauvery water released,” he said.

State secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangam N. Veerasekaran too expressed concern over the dwindling storage at the Mettur Reservoir and underlined the need for Tamil Nadu to press for release of the monthly quota of the State by Karnataka.

Mr. Subramanian also demanded the release of 4,000 cusecs of water into 17 irrigation channels downstream Mettur so as to ensure adequate flow of water.

Mr. Veerasekaran called for desilting all ‘B’ and ‘C’ canals before release of water in them. He also complained that crop loans were being denied to tenant farmers who had taken on lease lands belonging to temples, Wakf Board and other institutions.

Some of them urged Tangedco to notify the district-wise targets for providing free farm power connections and expedite the process.

Raising the issue, R. Raja Chidambaram, State Secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said Tangedco had not released the district-wise quota under the 50,000 new farm connections announced in the Assembly in April this year. He appealed to the government to conduct enumeration of the pending applications, especially of farmers who had registered after April 1, 2013, and provide the connections at the earliest.

Earlier, members of Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by its president P. Ayyakannu, dumped baskets of flowers on the road in front of the Collector’s Office demanding profitable price for flowers and the shifting of the Srirangam flower market to North Devi Street from the congested Sathara Veedhi.

