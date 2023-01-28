Farmers urge government to allot funds for Mettur-Sarabanga-Ayyar link project

January 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers organisations have urged the State government to allocate funds in its forthcoming Budget for implementing the Cauvery (Mettur Dam)-Sarabanga-Thirumanimuthar-Ayyar canal link scheme.

The project would bring in immense benefit to farmers in the dry belts of Uppilliyapuram, Thuraiyur and Thathaiyengarpet unions, farmers representatives say. Farmers of the region have been eagerly waiting for the implementation of the scheme for a long time. “It is enough if the tanks in the three unions are fed with surplus water from Mettur. It will help improve ground water table and contribute to immense improvement in agriculture,” they contend.

The State government, in a policy note of the Water Resources Department (WRD) tabled in the Assembly in 2021, had said that it has been proposed to divert about five thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery surplus water from Mettur Dam by excavating a new canal to Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur and Tiruchi districts. The scheme was planned to be implemented in phases.

A link canal was proposed to be excavated from Mettur dam to Pavithram tank and from the Pavithram tank to the Ayyar to fill up the Keerambar tank. In response to a query raised by R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, in the farmers grievances meetings, the Executive Engineer, Planning and Designs, WRD, Tiruchi, has indicated that the estimates for different packages of the project has been prepared and submitted to the Chief Engineer, WRD, Plan Formulation, Chennai.

“We have been told that the estimates have been prepared for executing the Slice VI of the project at an estimate of ₹415 crore; Slice VII at an estimate of ₹400 crore; and Slice VIII at an estimate of ₹328 crore,” Mr. Raja Chidambaram said. Once implemented, farmers in Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram and Thathaiyengarpet unions would get a source of irrigation and the government should implement the project expeditiously, he said, while submitting a memorandum to the authorities during the farmers’ grievances meeting held here on Friday.