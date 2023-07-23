Farmers urge Centre to constitute Pennaiyar river water tribunal

July 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam on Sunday urged the Centre to constitute an inter-State river water disputes tribunal for the Pennaiyar river as per the Supreme Court direction.

A resolution passed at the State executive committee meeting of the sangam here said that the Supreme Court granted three months to the Centre in December 2022 to constitute the tribunal to resolve the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over construction across the river.

The order was passed based on a suit filed by Tamil Nadu against Karnataka for constructing check dams and diversionary structures on the river. Three months had passed since the deadline granted by the Supreme Court to constitute the tribunal. But, there was no progress on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diversionary structures prevented the flow of water to Tamil Nadu. It had hit the farmers of Krishnagiri, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur and Villupuram districts. The inaction of the Centre on the issue had put the livelihood of farmers in danger.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar had recently met the Union Minister for Jal Shakti demanding the Centre not to constitute the tribunal. It was condemnable. The Central government must constitute the tribunal immediately. To press the demand, the farmers and members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam would stage demonstrations on August 4 in the headquarters of five districts.

S. Gunasekaran, State president, P.S. Masilamani, general secretary, and Ayilai Sivasuriyan, deputy secretary of the sangam were among those participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.