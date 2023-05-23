Farmers upset as plea for withdrawal of Bill on land consolidation goes unheeded

May 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

A sense of resentment prevails among farmers as their plea for with withdrawal of the Bill to enact the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 has failed to evoke any response from the State government.

As soon as the Bill was adopted by the Legislative Assembly in April this year, the farming community’s representatives questioned the adoption of the Bill without a detailed discussion in the House on this crucial legislation.

Subsequently, the farmers’ associations, including those with political party affiliations, expressed their strong opposition through various means and tried to impress upon the government the dangers of the legislation, which would benefit corporates more than the farming community, if implemented.

The proclaimed objective of the Bill to streamline the process of consolidation of government lands, including the process of exchange of lands involving waterbodies for large projects, would definitely spell doom for agricultural operations in areas that depend on the groundwater, said president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu P.R. Pandian.

He observed that ‘enormous’ powers would be bestowed upon the ‘expert committee’ in the legislation. If the ‘expert committee’ decides in favour of the proposal for land consolidation for the ‘special project’ then the right to use the waterbodies or water courses hitherto enjoyed by the farming community would be a thing of the past.

The coordination committee announced that it would take the issue to the streets if the State government continued to ignore their plea for withdrawing the legislation. Other farmers’ associations have organised low-key demonstrations and convened workshops/conferences condemning the enactment of the law.