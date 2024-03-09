‘Farmers unhappy over CM’s silence on Mekedatu issue’

March 09, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Delta farmers were displeased with the Chief Minister’s silence over the Mekedatu issue, P .R. Pandian, general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, said on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Pandian regretted that the upper riparian State of Karnataka was trying all possible steps such as creating an impression that their capital, Bengaluru was reeling under severe drinking water crisis, to achieve its aim of constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

“The silence of the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in this crucial situation worries the delta farmers who fear that they might be deprived of their hard fought rights over the Cauvery River waters soon,” he said and requested the Chief Minister to initiate necessary steps to prevent Karnataka from achieving its goal.

The association called upon the State government to commence desilting of waterways before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections by deputing senior officials from Chennai to oversee the works in the delta.

If delayed, the works could be taken up only after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and there would not be sufficient time for execution of the works which would lead to pilferage of allotted funds, Mr. Pandian added.