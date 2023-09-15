Farmers turn restive in delta region as samba prospects hangs in balance

September 15, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers in the Cauvery delta region are turning increasingly restive as a question mark hangs over samba cultivation owing to the depleting storage at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur and Karnataka’s refusal to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directive.

Some of the farmers’ organisations have called for protests over the coming week. On Thursday, members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Koottiyakkam burnt the effigies of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar in Nagapattinam condemning their refusal to abide by the CWMA direction to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The association, which contended that Karnataka’s stand amounted to contempt to court, has also called for a rally in Nagapattinam on September 21.

Farmers’ organisations say that the kuruvai crop, which is yet to be harvested at many places, needs water urgently. “We are facing a crisis situation with respect to the standing kuruvai crop on about 3.5 lakh acres [of the total 5.6 lakh acres cultivated] and we need about 10 thousand million cubic (tmc) over the next 20 days. We need another 25 tmc to begin samba cultivation. The CWMA should act impartially and take steps for the release of water by Karnataka and the Centre should enforce the directives of the authority,” said P.R.Pandian, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

His association has called for rail rokos in the delta districts on September 19 condemning the Centre’s actions “favouring Karnataka” in the Cauvery dispute and demanding release of water as per the CWMA directive.

The Cauvery Padugai Padukappu Kootiyakkam, after a meeting of its coordination committee chaired by Ayilai Siva.Suriyan of the CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam here on Wednesday, decided to stage dharnas across the delta districts on September 20 urging the State and Central governments to ensure release of adequate water in the Cauvery by Karnataka to protect the standing kuruvai crop and for samba cultivation.

Samba paddy is normally raised on about 18 lakh acres. Some farmers have already started raising the crop and many others are waiting, worried over the present stalemate. Although it is late for raising long-duration varieties of 140-180 days, farmers’ representatives say that medium term (120-140 days) and short term (90-120 days) varieties can be raised still. “Farmers in the delta can never leave their fields fallow. We can go for medium and short duration varieties if we get water now and see through the season, hopefully, with the help of north east monsoon,” says Mr.Pandian.

“Our immediate priority is saving the kuruvai crop and we can definitely go for samba crop. There are instances in the past when we had commenced samba cultivation in September/October,” observed Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Koottiyakkam.

Pointing out that farmers were faced with a precarious situation, Mahadhanapuram Rajaram, president, Cauvery Irrigation Farmers’ Welfare Association, called for the declaration of the State as drought-hit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.