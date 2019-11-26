Farmers told to insure their crop

Collector T. Anand has urged farmers in the district to insure their crop without fail by remitting the insurance premium before the last date.

In a press release, Mr. Anand called upon them to insure their crop by remitting ₹465 per acre as their contribution towards premium on or before November 30.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association has called upon the Union and State governments to extend the deadline to December 15 in view of field-level constraints experienced by ryots in Tiruvarur district.

Association general secretary S. Ranganathan said that in view of the delay in compilation and disbursement of relief to farmers affected by Cyclone Gaja in the district and financial crunch faced by them, the government should extend the last date in Tiruvarur district as a special case.