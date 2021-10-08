Farmers told to go for CO-17 cotton

It suits mechanical harvesting, says agriculture official

CO-17 cotton variety that suits mechanical harvesting is being promoted among farmers in Perambalur-Ariyalur belt, a major cotton producing area in the state.

Mechanisation of cotton farming and yield improvement are important to increase the cotton area and reduce drudgery faced by cotton farmers, Joint Director of Agriculture, Perambalur, S. Karunanidhi, said while addressing a function organised by TNAU’s Cotton Research Station at Veppanthattai, as part of celebration of World Cotton Day on Thursday, on the theme: Cotton for Good.

A participant, Kandaswamy, shared on the occasion that harvesting had become costly, and that CO 17 suited mechanical harvesting and instilled hope in cotton farming.

Alongside orienting farmers on utility of unique cotton varieties like CO-17, the CRS was also sensitising them to improve productivity by high density planting, and mechanical sowing using pneumatic seed drills, Station Head Somasundaram said. The theme implied the goodness of cotton in terms of fibre and food for farmers, youth, labourers and the industry, Prof. Somasundaram said.

Presiding over, Ambethgar, Director, Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute, observed that cotton being a global commodity, it was grown in over 75 countries across five continents and traded worldwide, and that the commodity contributed to national economic stability.

Sakthivel, Assistant Professor, CRS, informed cotton farmers about problems caused by sucking pests due to the continuous rains, and the approach to adopt integrated pest management methods.