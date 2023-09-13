Farmers to organise rail roko on September 19

September 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has planned to organise a rail roko at the headquarters towns of delta districts on September 19, demanding the intervention of the Central government to end the impasse in sharing of Cauvery water and save the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to the media in Thanjavur on Wednesday, Sangam general secretary P .R. Pandian claimed that while participating in the recent Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting, the Centre’s representatives took the stand favouring the upper riparian State and alleged that Tamil Nadu had wasted the water available with it during the ‘kuruvai’ season. Also, Tamil Nadu would stand to benefit from the northeast monsoon, while Karnataka’s chances of getting rain had dwindled in view of the receding of the southwest monsoon.

Claiming that CWMA’s stand had exposed the Central government’s intention to support Karnataka and let down the Tamil Nadu farmers, he pointed out that it was the duty of the Centre to ensure that the Karnataka government complied with the directions of CWMA. But the issue had now become more complicated with former Karnataka BJP Chief Minister Basawaraj Bommai objecting to water release to Tamil Nadu. The present Karnataka government had also firmed up its stance on the Mekedatu issue.

Apart from the sorry state of ‘kuruvai’ cultivation, the prospects of ‘samba’ cultivation had also become bleak, Mr. Pandian said and exhorted the Centre to intervene in the issue and ensure the upper riparian State complied with the directions of CWMA to save the Tamil Nadu farmers and also create an atmosphere conducive for the independent functioning of CWMA.

In order to highlight the demands, the Sangam had planned to organise rail roko at Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on September 19, he said and called upon the farmers associations in delta districts and political parties, including the ruling DMK, to join the farmers in the agitation.