Farmers to observe fast

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim that the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill will not pave way for scrapping of free farm power supply scheme is unacceptable, according to P.R. Pandian, president, All Farmers Organissations Committee, Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Pandian said the Centre had brought the amendment with an ulterior motive to scrap the scheme. The Minister’s explanation belittled protests from the farming community.

Farmers in the State would observe a fast in their houses, fields or at association offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 to condemn the Centre for proposing an amendment, he added.