Farmers to march to Mettur dam demanding Cauvery water

Farmers will begin a march to the Mettur Reservoir from Poompuhar on June 10 demanding steps to get water from Karnataka in the Cauvery river and opening of the dam on its scheduled date of June 12, said P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, here on Monday.

It was our right to get water on June 12 every year from Mettur dam, said Mr. Pandian.

“The untimely rains had affected several crops including cotton, gingelly and groundnut in delta districts. The State government must provide due relief for the farmers by taking a transparent loss estimation in the ground,” said Mr. Pandian.

Mr. Pandian demanded the restoration of the Kudimaramathu scheme as many water bodies are in a sorry state now.

