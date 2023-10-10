Farmers to besiege NLC on November 15

October 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam on Tuesday announced that it would lay siege to Neyveli Lignite Corporation at Neyveli on November 15 if the Karnataka government did not change its stance of not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Disclosing this to the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Sangam general secretary P.R .Pandian said that in order to register their protest against the Karnataka government it had been decided to lay siege to NLC to urge the power producer not to supply electricity to Karnataka, which had turned a blind eye to the plight of delta farmers who were witnessing the withering of their kuruvai crop on about 3.50 lakh acres this season for want of water.

Taking a cue from the claim of some that ‘Cauvery is for Kannadigas only,’ the association demanded that the electricity generated in Tamil Nadu be utilised in the State only.

The association urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide ₹35,000 per acre as compensation for the crop loss suffered by the farmers and free farm power connection to all farmers having access to groundwater sources without any conditions and initiate steps to bring the cooperative employees’ agitation to an end so as to ensure smooth distribution of farm loans.