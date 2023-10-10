HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers to besiege NLC on November 15

October 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam on Tuesday announced that it would lay siege to Neyveli Lignite Corporation at Neyveli on November 15 if the Karnataka government did not change its stance of not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Disclosing this to the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Sangam general secretary P.R .Pandian said that in order to register their protest against the Karnataka government it had been decided to lay siege to NLC to urge the power producer not to supply electricity to Karnataka, which had turned a blind eye to the plight of delta farmers who were witnessing the withering of their kuruvai crop on about 3.50 lakh acres this season for want of water.

Taking a cue from the claim of some that ‘Cauvery is for Kannadigas only,’ the association demanded that the electricity generated in Tamil Nadu be utilised in the State only.

The association urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide ₹35,000 per acre as compensation for the crop loss suffered by the farmers and free farm power connection to all farmers having access to groundwater sources without any conditions and initiate steps to bring the cooperative employees’ agitation to an end so as to ensure smooth distribution of farm loans.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.