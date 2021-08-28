Farmers to be given subsidy

PERAMBALUR

About 310 farmers would be advanced subsidy for establishing onion storage structures in the district during the current financial year, Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya has said.

Ms.Priya, who interacted with small onion growers after inspecting cultivation of vegetables at Nallur in the district, said that the government was extending 50% subsidy for establishing onion storage structures. Farmers were being extended ₹ 87,500 as subsidy for establishing onion storage structures of 25 tonne capacity. During 2020-21, 400 such structures have been established.

For the current year, an allocation of ₹ 2.71 crore has been made for the district for extending subsidy to 310 farmers to establish such structures in the district, she said and pointed out that small onions, cotton and maize were major crops in the district.

Under the National Agriculture Development Programme, farmers raising vegetables by erecting pandals would be extended ₹ 2 lakh as subsidy per hectare. The beneficiaries were also given quality seeds. During 2020-21, 47 farmers were extended the subsidy and this year the beneficiaries would be identified soon.

Seedlings of vegetables to cover about 160 hectares were being raised at the Government Horticulture Farm at Vengalam in the district. The seedlings, including those of tomato, brinjal and chillies would be distributed to farmers who require them, she added.

Joint Director of Agriculture S.Karunanidhi , Deputy Director of Horticulture, Fathima, and other officials accompanied the Collector.