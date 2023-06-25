Farmers threaten to launch road roko pressing for loan waiver

June 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has threatened to launch a round-the-clock road roko on East Coast Road near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on August 1, demanding to declare Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks as rain-affected areas and waive off crop loans.

P.R.Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee, said the excessive rainfall that lashed the Mayiladuthurai district in November 2022 had caused severe damage to the standing crops, particularly paddy, in Tharangambadi and Sirkazhi taluks and shattered the hopes of farmers on better yield.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Sirkazhi to take stock of the damage then.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government announced a relief package of ₹ 20,000 a hectare for the farmers who suffered crop losses. Even months later, some of the farmers in the rain-affected areas could not receive the relief, alleged Mr. Pandian.

According to him, farmers are not able to get a fresh crop loan, as banks have been pressing them to pay their dues even after the Madras High Court ordered not to collect dues from farmers until the government declares the taluks as rain-affected areas.

Mr. Pandian said if the Government did not consider their demands within a month, including waiving off crop loans, farmers of both the taluks would go on a road roko on August 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.