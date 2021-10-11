Farmers thank Central, State govts. for releasing crop insurance premium

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has thanked the Central and State governments for releasing their share of crop insurance premium for the last rabi season.

In a statement issued on Sunday, association general secretary P.R. Pandian said the unexpected showers during December last and January this year caused intensive damage to the standing rabi crop — Samba — which was insured by delta farmers.

Subsequently, the State government announced and disbursed ₹15,000 per hectare as `agriculture input compensation’ from the Disaster Management Fund to save farmers who lost their crop due to heavy rain and inundation during the period.

Later, agriculture insurance companies refrained from releasing compensation to farmers who had insured their crop cultivated during the 2020-21 rabi season citing delay in remittance of the premium amount by the Central and State governments.

As the compensation, which ought to have been released by June, was not released by the insurance companies till September 15, the association organised demonstrations in delta districts and, as a fallout, the governments released their respective share, Mr. Pandian said.

Since the outstanding insurance premium had been paid by the Central and State governments, the association general secretary said the insurance companies would be releasing the compensation soon into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Meanwhile, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah urged the State government to fix affordable hiring charges for harvesting machines.

Pointing out that the delta farmers raised the kuruvai crop braving difficulties such as steep hike in agriculture inputs followed by unexpected rain, the steep hike effected by owners of private harvesting machines was causing immense hardships to them.

The hire charges for tyre type vehicles had been hiked to more than ₹2,000 from ₹1,300 per hour and the belt type vehicles from the earlier ₹1,800 to ₹1,500 per hour, he added.