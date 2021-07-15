Farmers’ suggestions will be implemented, says Agri Minister

TIRUCHI

15 July 2021 19:02 IST

The government would strive to incorporate and implement the suggestions aired by farmers during the pre-Agriculture Budget consultative meetings, M.R.K. Paneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said here on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has instructed that we should visit the districts and hear the views of the farmers before preparing the Agriculture Budget,” he said after holding a consultative meeting with farmers representatives from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts here.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who began the State-wide consultative exercise with farmers representatives in Thanjavur on Wednesday, said the suggestions of farmers representatives were being recorded and steps would be taken to implement them.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who also participated in the meeting in Tiruchi, said construction of check dams across the Cauvery and Kollidam to improve ground water table, fixing of minimum support price for all farm produce and sanction of more farm power connections were among the suggestions put forth by farmers.

The Chief Minister, Mr. Nehru said, had instructed officials to plan for construction of check dams wherever possible at a recent meeting of the Water Resources Department.

Answering a query, Mr. Paneerselvam refuted the reported claim of Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K.Vasan that water had not reached the tail-end areas for irrigation. “I too belong to the tail-end area. Water has reached tail-end areas in Mayiladuthurai and Sirzkazhi,” he maintained.

He also expressed confidence that adequate water would be available for irrigation.

P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, who participated at the meeting, said he suggested the establishment of Water Resources Development and River Linking Authority in the State.

He also suggested the establishment of a farmers welfare board and sanction of ₹5,000 as monthly pension for all farmers above the age of 55.

Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, favoured fixation of retail prices of fertilizers by the government and restricting price hikes to once a year.

Ayilai Siva.Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, said he pressed for fixing minimum support price for all farm produce on the basis on the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Committee.

Schemes to promote value addition in farm produce including milk, organic farming and encourage youngsters to take up agriculture were among his suggestions.