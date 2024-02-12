Farmers suggest tapping of Central funds

February 12, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Lauding the Tamil Nadu government for gearing up to present a separate budget for agriculture for the financial year 2024-25, delta farmers requested the administration to allocate sufficient funds for implementing the budget proposals particularly for organic farming.

Appreciating the government for announcing the Organic Farming Policy for the State last year, chairman – CREATE (Consumer Research, Education, Action, Training and Empowerment), P. Duraisingam of Madurai suggested that an organic farming board could be set up to spearhead the ‘Angaga Velanmai’ mission of the Tamil Nadu government by fixing targets on an annual basis.

Stating that besides providing production to marketing support, the board should also concentrate on ensuring a community-level input supply system, he said the funds for this purpose could be leveraged from the ‘Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana’, Prampragat Krishi Vikas Yojana’, National Horticulture Mission, National Programme on Organic Farming, National Rural Livelihoods Mission, the MGNREGS and the ‘Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana’ schemes.

Setting up model organic farms by roping in the farmers who have been into Organic Farming for at least five to seven years would help disseminate the know-how at the grass root level, Duraisingam wanted the State government to concentrate on improving the groundwater table by deepening ponds, ‘oranies’, lakes and others so that the cultivators could take up farming with confidence. Instead of investing in ‘phases’ to strengthening water bodies, clearing inlet channels and other works relating to water conservation, sufficient funds should be allocated in the Agriculture Budget so that the works gets completed in one go, he pleaded.

The CREATE Chairman urged the government to take up the restoration of ponds and other inland water-holding bodies located about 10 kilometres from the coast on a war footing to sustain the agriculture and horticulture activities.

Meanwhile, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Association Tamil Nadu P. R. Pandian pointed out that sufficient funds were being allocated for agriculture in the Budgetary provisions of around 20 Central government departments. Urging the State government to tap these resources, he exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee comprising officials from State Agriculture and other departments to coordinate with the Central departments to prepare the State Agriculture Budget.

