Farmers stumped by paddy seed quota in Thanjavur

With agriculture extension officers in the district refusing to entertain requests for additional quantity of paddy seeds, farmers have been forced to depend on the open market for their requirement.

They allege that for the second year in succession sale of certified seeds has been restricted to 20 kg of seed paddy per farmer, citing a “rule” of one bag of paddy seeds for one Aadhaar number.

“Although 20 kg of seed paddy will be sufficient for direct sowing in an acre, restrictions such as this will put farmers having more than an acre of land in an disadvantageous position as they will be forced to purchase them from the open market,” says Nasuvini Riverbed Dam Farmers Development Association president V.Veerasenan.

At present, the ‘Savithri’ variety seed preferred by farmers in Pattukottai and Peravurani areas is being sold at ₹34 per kg in the open market.

“It is advantageous for ryots to purchase seed paddy from the department where they will be getting it at a subsidised rate. Also, they can be confident of the percentage of germination,” joint secretary, Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, P. Sugumaran of Thirupoonthuruthi points out.

Otherwise, they have to shell out ₹10 to ₹20 more per kg of seed paddy, depending on the variety, if they purchase from the open market. Further, in case of poor germination it will be easy for them to get their grievance resolved in their favour as officials are responsible for the quality of the seed paddy, he adds.