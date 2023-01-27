Farmers stage walkout from meeting over sugar mill dues issue

January 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Farmers staged a walkout from the monthly grievance redress meeting on Friday expressing their displeasure over the manner in which the Thirumandankudi Sugar Mill-sugarcane cultivator issue was handled by the officials.

Prior to walking out from the meeting hall, they besieged the podium from where Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials were conducting the meeting. Resenting that the officials had not given much importance to the issue of the previous management availing a loan to the tune of ₹300 crores in the name of sugarcane cultivators in collusion with the bankers, they demanded that the changeover of the management through debt recovery or any other company law provisions be allowed after relieving the farmers from the non-payment of bank loan issue.

They had also countered the official stance that a majority’ of sugarcane cultivators have favoured the changeover in the private management and regretted that the official machinery should have urged the seller and the buyer to ink the pact after settling all the issues including the ₹300 crore bank loan issue concerning the future of the farmers.

When the meeting resumed after a few minutes, the Collector assured the gathering that the dues to the farmers from the mill would be disbursed to them without fail.

Dam closure

As the meeting progressed, the farmers demanded that Mettu dam shutters be closed by February 15 instead of the usual January 28 in view of the late thaladi cultivation taken up in several parts of the district. They also urged the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to open direct purchase centres wherever necessary and procure samba paddy without fail.