Farmers stage walk out from grievances meet

A section of farmers staged a walkout from the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meet in Thanjavur on Friday in protest against the Karnataka government’s announcement that a dam across the Cauvery would be constructed at Mekedatu.

Earlier, some of the farmers distributed fruits to officials at the meeting. As soon as the meeting started, a group of farmers started distributing oranges and dates to the officials stating that they were delighted to hear that their counterparts in the neighbouring Kerala were to receive ₹2,830 per quintal as minimum support price for paddy from April 1.

Later speaking at the meeting they said they were also expecting a similar announcement from the Tamil Nadu government or at least the current procurement price of ₹2,015 per quintal for common variety and ₹2,060 for ‘A’grade paddy be increased to ₹2,500 per quintal.

They also demanded that black gram being cultivated on a large scale in Thanjavur district as per the directions of the Agriculture Department should be purchased at a fair price, commensurate to the cultivation cost incurred by the farmers.

Exhorting the government to display the list of beneficiaries of the agriculture loan waiver scheme at the Cooperative institutions, they wanted the desilting of irrigation canals and channels be completed well before June.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that ₹459 crore had been disbursed as crop insurance compensation to 1.17 lakh farmers for the crop loss suffered by them during the samba season last year. So far 6.67 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured from 1.45 lakh farmers during the current season.