Farmers stage stir demanding loan waiver

A group of farmers of Marungapuri taluk staged a waiting agitation in front of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies here on Monday demanding waiver of loans they had obtained earlier.

The protesting farmers were led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary Ayilai Sivasuriyan. The waiting agitation which went on for over two hours was withdrawn following assurance from the district administration officials that a meeting would be convened on Thursday to discuss the issue. Mr. Sivasuriyan said the farmers attached to the Koundampatti Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society had obtained loans a few years ago. While loans of some of them were waived, those of 751 others were not waived.

Protests were held earlier in support of this demand. On Monday morning, a group of farmers assembled in front of the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies and staged a waiting agitation demanding waiver of loans and disbursement of fresh crop loans which they could not get for the past two years.

Talks were held with officials and the protesting farmers withdrew the stir upon assurance that a meeting would be convened by the District Revenue Officer on Thursday to discuss the issue.