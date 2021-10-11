Farmers stage road roko demanding DPC at Kurumbivayal

PUDUKOTTAI

11 October 2021 18:50 IST

A group of farmers of Kurumbivayal in the district staged a road roko for over two hours on Pudukottai - Karambakudi road demanding the setting up of a direct purchase centre (DPC) for procurement of paddy at their village.

Police sources said around 120 villagers, including women, assembled near the Karambakudi taluk office and came to Pudukottai - Karambakudi road where they staged the agitation.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot and revenue officials held talks with the agitators. The sources said even as the agitation was under way, three persons attempted to end their lives. However, the police thwarted the attempts.

Meanwhile, a meeting was convened by Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, V.T.S.L.P. Abinaya at the Karambakudi taluk office with a section of agitators lasting over two hours. Official sources said an assurance was given to the farmers that the procurement of paddy would commence from Tuesday at Kurumbivayal following which the agitators dispersed.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.