ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage road roko at Tiruchi in support of their north-Indian counterparts

February 13, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers resorting to a road roko stir in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of farmers owing allegiance to Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam were arrested after they resorted to a road blockade in the city on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the farmers of Punjab and Haryana who were planning a rally to New Delhi in support of their demands.

The protesters led by Sangam State president P. Ayyakannu assembled in front of the Head Post Office and resorted to the road roko. Some of them climbed a nearby cell phone tower and threatened to jump, causing some tense moments. The farmers later came down from the tower following police intervention.

The Sangam pointed out that the farmers were planning a rally to New Delhi in support of their demands including assurance on guaranteed Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce and a ban on Foreign Direct Investment and corporatisation in agriculture. Thwarting the rally by laying multi-layer barricades and concrete blocks on roads and highways went against democracy., he said 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said 66 farmers led by Ayyakannu were detained. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US