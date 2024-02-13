GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers stage road roko at Tiruchi in support of their north-Indian counterparts

February 13, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers resorting to a road roko stir in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Farmers resorting to a road roko stir in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of farmers owing allegiance to Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam were arrested after they resorted to a road blockade in the city on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the farmers of Punjab and Haryana who were planning a rally to New Delhi in support of their demands.

The protesters led by Sangam State president P. Ayyakannu assembled in front of the Head Post Office and resorted to the road roko. Some of them climbed a nearby cell phone tower and threatened to jump, causing some tense moments. The farmers later came down from the tower following police intervention.

The Sangam pointed out that the farmers were planning a rally to New Delhi in support of their demands including assurance on guaranteed Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce and a ban on Foreign Direct Investment and corporatisation in agriculture. Thwarting the rally by laying multi-layer barricades and concrete blocks on roads and highways went against democracy., he said 

Police sources said 66 farmers led by Ayyakannu were detained. 

