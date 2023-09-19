HamberMenu
Farmers stage rail roko demanding release of Cauvery water

September 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu stage a rail roko near Tiruvarur Junction on Tuesday.

Members of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu stage a rail roko near Tiruvarur Junction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday resorted to rail roko agitations in delta districts urging the Union government to take immediate steps to release water in Cauvery River.

Hundreds of farmers led by P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, blocked the Mannargudi - Mayiladuthurai passenger train near Tiruvarur junction and staged a protest by sitting on the railway track. The protesters also held banners, and flags and raised slogans urging the Union government to consider their charter of demands.

Mr. Pandian said the Union government should take immediate steps to release Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water and prevent the Karnataka government from constructing a dam across the river at Mekedatu. He also demanded the construction of a dam at Rasimanal near Hogenakkal.

The farmers also sought a compensation of ₹35,000 per acre for the kuruvai season as standing crops in delta districts withered without water for irrigation and demanded ₹15,000 per acre as an incentive to start the samba season.

Police removed the protestors from the spot and detained them at a private marriage hall. Later in the evening, they were released. The Tiruvarur district police have registered a case against nearly 126 protestors.

Similarly, the farmers also attempted to stage a rail roko in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. Since police prevented them from entering the railway stations, they staged demonstrations outside Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Sirkazhi railway stations.

