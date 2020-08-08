Farmers stage protest

THANJAVUR

Paddy was dumped into the Cauvery river at Kumbakonam by the members of Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association on Saturday as a mark of protest against the amendments carried out in some of the laws relating to the agriculture sector which, they contend, would favour the multi-national companies.

The demonstrators, led by Sundara Vimalanathan, secretary of the association, claimed that the recent amendments to Essential Commodities Act, the Electricity (Amendment) Act and promulgation of “The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance” and the “The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020” were against the interests of farmers in the country and would result in the takeover of the agriculture sector by the multi-national companies.

Holding the national flag, they raised slogans urging the Union Government to withdraw the amendments in order to prevent hapless farmers falling into the clutches of multi-national companies.