August 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by its State president P. Ayyakannu staged a novel protest on a sand shoal in the Cauvery river near Ammamandapam in Tiruchi on Monday.

The association members have been staging a protest in the city over the past few days highlighting various demands, including fair prices for farm produce.

On Monday, some of the protestors entered the river and buried themselves neck deep in the sand on a shoal. They condemned the Karnataka government for failing to release the due share of Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

The standing crops in the delta districts have been withering without adequate water for irrigation, they said and raised slogans demanding release of water immediately. A team of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel rescued them from the water and Tiruchi City Police removed them from the protest site.