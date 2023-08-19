Farmers stage protest in Cauvery river at Mukkombu

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by its State president P. Ayyakannu staged a protest in the Cauvery River at Mukkombu in Tiruchi on Friday.

Nearly 10 members of the association ventured into the river, condemning former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai for his remarks not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The farmers alleged that despite the directions of the Supreme Court to the Cauvery Water Management Authority to release water to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Bommai’s remarks were made with an intention to turn the State into a desert. The Jeeyapuram police along with revenue officials persuaded the farmers to withdraw the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association members have been staging a protest in the city over the past few days highlighting various demands, including fair prices for farm produce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.