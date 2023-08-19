HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers stage protest in Cauvery river at Mukkombu

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by its State president P. Ayyakannu staged a protest in the Cauvery River at Mukkombu in Tiruchi on Friday.

Nearly 10 members of the association ventured into the river, condemning former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai for his remarks not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. 

The farmers alleged that despite the directions of the Supreme Court to the Cauvery Water Management Authority to release water to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Bommai’s remarks were made with an intention to turn the State into a desert. The Jeeyapuram police along with revenue officials persuaded the farmers to withdraw the protest.

The association members have been staging a protest in the city over the past few days highlighting various demands, including fair prices for farm produce.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.