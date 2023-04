Farmers stage demonstration

April 17, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Farmers, led by the Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam of Communist Party of India, staged a demonstration at Sitheri near Mannargudi demanding uninterrupted power supply for irrigation. Inquiries reveal that alternative crops raised by the farmers in Thenpathi, Thalaiyamangalam, Cholapandi, Sitheri, Vadapathi, 54 Nemmeli, Maravakkadu and surrounding areas have started withering as the farmers were unable to maintain the required water supply for the sustenance of the crops. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.