Farmers stage demonstration

TIRUVARUR

01 August 2020 08:26 IST

Members of the Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam staged demonstrations in front of the district central cooperative bank branches in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts on Friday protesting the move to bring the banks under the direct purview of the Reserve Bank of India.

Participating in the demonstration held at Tiruvarur, P.R.Pandian, general secretary of the association, called upon the State government to take a firm decision as the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had done when a similar situation cropped up earlier.

Many of the farmers were unable to remit the premium for crop insurance for the `kuruvai’ crop in the primary agricultural cooperative societies, he alleged.

