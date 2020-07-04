Farmers stage demonstration

04 July 2020 21:04 IST

THANJAVUR

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TVS), affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a demonstration here on Saturday urging the Tamil Nadu government to get the State’s due share of water as per the schedule for the June and July in the Cauvery from Karnataka.

The demonstrators were led by P. Senthilkumar and N.V. Kannan.

Advertising

Advertising

Demanding that water for irrigation in delta district should be distributed without any turn system so that farmers in tail-end areas could also take up cultivation without fail, they called upon the Tamil Nadu government to announce `kuruvai package’ to help the farmers take up cultivation with confidence.

Members from the All India Democratic Women’s Association and the Democratic Youth Federation of India also participated in the demonstration held near the Thanjavur Railway Junction.