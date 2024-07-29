Farmers stage demonstration seeking desilting of lakes

Members of the Tamil Nadu Ponds and Rivers Irrigation Farmers’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate demanding desilting of lakes under the Water Resources Department.

Association State president P. Viswanathan, led the protest and stressed the urgency of storing water from the Mettur dam in lakes across the districts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Karur. He argued that this was essential to prevent 1.5 lakh cusecs of water from flowing directly into the sea. The association submitted a petition to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.