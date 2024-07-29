GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers stage demonstration seeking desilting of lakes

Published - July 29, 2024 05:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Ponds and Rivers Irrigation Farmers’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate demanding desilting of lakes under the Water Resources Department.

Association State president P. Viswanathan, led the protest and stressed the urgency of storing water from the Mettur dam in lakes across the districts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Karur. He argued that this was essential to prevent 1.5 lakh cusecs of water from flowing directly into the sea. The association submitted a petition to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

