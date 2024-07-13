Farmers stage demonstration in Thanjavur demanding Cauvery water

Members of various farmers’ associations staged demonstrations in Thanjavur on Saturday condemning the State government for not releasing the Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in the Cauvery.

While members of the Farmers’ Association for Linking South Indian Rivers, led by their State President P. Ayyakannu, staged a demonstration near the District Collectorate on the Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway on the outskirts of Thanjavur town, members of various farmers’ associations took part in the demonstration organised by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) near the “Aathupalam” junction in the town.

Holding mud pots in their hands, the demonstrators, led by Mr. Ayyakannu, raised slogans urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hold talks with the Karnataka government to get Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water released immediately or else move a contempt petition in the Supreme Court.

They demanded ₹1 lakh crore as compensation from the Karnataka government for not releasing Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water as per the Supreme Court directions.

On the other hand, the members of various farmers’ associations, who took part in the demonstration organised by the CPI(M) in the town, urged the Union government to take steps for the implementation of the apex court’s order on the Cauvery issue and condemned the Karnataka government for its stance in sharing the Cauvery water with other States.