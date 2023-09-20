HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers stage demonstration demanding release of water in Cauvery

September 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Cauvery Padugai Padukappu Koottiyakkam staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other delta districts on Wednesday urging the Union government and the Supreme Court to ensure the release of Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in the River Cauvery by Karnataka.

The organisation had called for the demonstration to highlight the critical situation faced by the standing kuruvai crop due to Karnataka’s refusal to release water and the need for water to commence samba paddy cultivation in the delta region.

The agitators urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to take steps to ensure that Karnataka released Tamil Nadu’s monthly quota of water as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the subsequent Supreme Court order. If Karnataka refused to comply, the CWMA should take over the dams in Karnataka and release water to Tamil Nadu, they said.

In Tiruchi, the federation members staged a demonstration near the office of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. Similar demonstrations were held in front of the Panagal Building in Thanjavur, Kittappa Angadi in Mayiladuthurai and other places in the delta districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.