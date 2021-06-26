Farmers stage demo

Tiruchi

26 June 2021 17:15 IST

Members of various farmers organisations and trade unions staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Saturday demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws and expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting in New Delhi.

A group of farmers owing allegiance to the Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by P. Ayyakannu staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office to press the demand by lying down on the road. They condemned the Centre for failing to respect the sentiments of farmers protesting in Delhi for over seven months. They also sought permission to stage a protest in Delhi against Karnataka’s move construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. District Collector S. Sivarasu heard their grievances and received a representation from Mr. Ayyakannu.

At a protest organised on behalf of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a group of farmers and trade union members staged a dharna in front of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s office near the Cantonment in the city. They demanded the repeal of the new farm laws and the labour codes of the Union government.

A group of CITU members also staged a demonstration at Chathram Bus Stand demanding the repeal of new farm laws, four labour codes and sanction of ₹7,500 for all unorganised sector labourers.

Thanjavur

The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Thanjavur district unit, organised demonstrations at three places in the district on Saturday.

The demonstrators shouted slogans urging the Central government to withdraw the laws. Led by the AIKSCC Thanjavur district coordinator, N.V. Kannan, the demonstrators in Thanjavur also demanded that the Electricity Amendment Bill be withdrawn in the interest of farmers. Similar demonstrations were held at Kumbakonam and Pattukottai.