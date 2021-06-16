Tiruchirapalli

Farmers stage demo

Farmers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Karambakudi opposing hydrocarbon exploration in Pudukottai district.

The protesters raised slogans against the proposed exploration and demanded that the Centre withdraw the move immediately. They were led by district secretary M.K. Arockiasamy.

The protest came in the wake of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry’s announcement inviting companies for exploration of hydrocarbons at various locations across the country, including Karukakurichi-Vadatheru, through international competitive bidding.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 7:12:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/farmers-stage-demo/article34832284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY