Farmers stage demo

Farmers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Karambakudi opposing hydrocarbon exploration in Pudukottai district.

The protesters raised slogans against the proposed exploration and demanded that the Centre withdraw the move immediately. They were led by district secretary M.K. Arockiasamy.

The protest came in the wake of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry’s announcement inviting companies for exploration of hydrocarbons at various locations across the country, including Karukakurichi-Vadatheru, through international competitive bidding.