Farmers slam officials for letting surplus Cauvery water into the sea without filling waterbodies

Officials said there was a rule to release 10% of the realisation of water at the Grand Anicut into the Kollidam to ensure water availability for irrigation below the Lower Anicut

Published - August 30, 2024 06:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers participating in the monthly agriculture grievance meeting here on Friday lashed out at Water Resources Department officials for letting the surplus water in the Cauvery to flow into the Bay of Bengal instead of filling the waterbodies in the delta districts.

As soon as the meeting, chaired by Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, began, farmers rebuked the officials for not giving priority to filling the lakes, tanks, ponds, and other waterbodies in the delta districts, particularly the agriculture fields relying on the Grand Anicut Canal for the surface water irrigation.

Responding to this charge, the officials said there was a rule to release 10% of the realisation of water at the Grand Anicut into the Kollidam to ensure water availability for irrigation below the Lower Anicut and for drinking water purposes.

When farmers continued to demand the reason for not releasing sufficient water into the Grand Anicut Canal, the officials said 3,500 cusecs of water was being released into the Canal. However, farmers pointed out that the water had not reached the tail-end areas and demanded a special water management system for the canal. They expressed their displeasure over the “deplorable” condition of the lakes, tanks, ponds, and other waterbodies in Thanjavur district.

Participating in the meeting, All India Agriculture Labour Union Thanjavur district vice-president V. Jeevakumar said the State government should ensure Karnataka releases water into the Cauvery as per the monthly schedule mentioned in the Supreme Court order.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan repented that the encroachments on the water inlet channels to the temple and local body tanks in Thirupalaithurai, Papanasam, Arayapuram, Swamimalai, Thimmakkudi, Valaiyapettai, and Kottaiyur were yet to be removed though the issue was brought to the notice of the officials concerned in 2018 itself.

