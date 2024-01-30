Farmers sensitised to export opportunities for agricultural produce, value addition and government support

January 30, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An orientation session was held for about 500 farmers and prospective agri entrepreneurs from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and Perambalur districts about the opportunities available for exporting agriculture produce at a seminar-cum-exhibition hosted by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business and Agricultural Marketing Board here on Tuesday.

Exporters, agri entrepreneurs and officials handled the sessions on various topics to apprise farmers, farmers producers organisation members, and prospective agri entrepreneurs of the export opportunities, value addition, procedure for obtaining licences, government support and other issues.

Key aspects such as export regulations, international standard certification, smart export packing techniques, labelling prerequisites and food processing machinery and importance of value addition to meet international market requirements were discussed. Participants were given an overview on starting a firm, selecting markets, sending samples, and determining the appropriate price for their products.

Officials said the event was aimed at educating farmers about exporting their produce directly without intermediaries. The diverse range of agricultural products exported from Tamil Nadu was showcased.

M. Sakthivel, Joint Director of Agriculture, and G. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, spoke.

