Farmers seek renovation of Periya Eri in Perambalur

November 16, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Farmers of Thiruvalandurai village in Perambalur district have sought renovation of Periya Eri, which has been neglected for over a decade.

Sprawling across 40 acres, water from Periya Eri is the source of irrigation in the village. Due to insufficient rainfall and lack of maintenance, the lake has received little water over the last decade. As a result, farmers were forced to abandon paddy cultivation in favour of cotton and maize.

Following last year’s heavy rains, the lake began to fill and farmers resumed paddy cultivation. However, the sluice has been damaged, and seemai karuvelam trees have proliferated throughout the lake and on its banks.

Farmers have been urging the authorities for years to maintain the lake and repair the sluice, as neglect in maintaining the waterbody is leading to wastage of water meant for irrigating farmlands in the village.

S. Mani, a farmer from Thiruvalandurai village said, “As the lake’s sluice is damaged, a stopgap arrangement has been made to regulate the water supply. The authorities should inspect the sluice and devise a long-term solution.”

According to the farmers, renovating the lake will improve the flow of water, which will immensely benefit the villagers and the farming community. “Despite the fact that the water level rises after heavy rains, the water is wasted due to a lack of maintenance. The authorities had previously undertaken renovation work, but it requires more maintenance so that we can benefit every year,” said T. Rajakannu another farmer.

When contacted, Veppur Block Development Officer R. Selvakumar said, “We are working on temporary solutions to renovate the lake as we do not have enough funds to offer a permanent solution. A proposal will be sent to senior officials to solve the issue soon.”