Farmers seek release of water in irrigation canals till May

January 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers’ representatives of Tiruchi have urged the government to ensure release of water in the irrigation canals in the district till May to meet the requirements of the standing banana and other crops. This would require release of adequate quantum of water from Mettur dam after its closure.

Raising the issue at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Friday, with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar in the chair, Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to Communist Party of India, said that banana and other standing crops have to be irrigated till May. However, Water Resources Department officials were saying that would not be possible as maintenance works have to be taken up at Mayanur barrage, he said.

As the samba harvest has just begun, Mr.Sivasuriyan and other farmers’ representatives urged the officials to open adequate number of direct purchase centres (DPCs) for procuring paddy from farmers. Supporting the plea, P. Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, said that though some DPCs have been opened, more centres were required. This was essential to ensure that farmers were not exploited by traders, he said.

N. Veerasekaran, State secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangam, said that all the 21 DPCs which were functional last year should be reopened for the current season too. He also urged the WRD to remove encroachments from water courses every three years.

State secretary of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam R. Raja Chidambaram urged the officials to draw up a fresh list of beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and allow them to be deployed for agricultural labour.

Koudampatti R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, Tiruchi, urged the government to allocate funds for construction of a check dam across the Cauvery river between Marudhur and Umayalpuram.