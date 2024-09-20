Farmers seek G.O. on energisation of agriculture pump sets

Delta farmers have urged the State government to issue a government order (G.O.) on the announcement made in the Agriculture Policy Note for 2024-25 that free power connection would be given to 50,000 pump sets this year.

Submitting a memorandum to the State government through District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association pointed out that in the previous year (2023-24 Policy Note), the government declared that 50,000 pump sets would be energised. A G.O. in this recard was issued in August 2023.

While urging the government to issue the G.O. pertaining to this year’s announcement, the association regretted that many “eligible” beneficiaries were yet to get power connections.

Meanwhile, G. Sethuraman of Dharasuram, a progressive farmer, urged the government to accord priority for allocation of free power connections to farmers who had registered their names under the “normal” category of applications and had been waiting for several decades to get the facility.

Inquiries reveal that a little over 32,000 applications under the normal category were pending with the Energy Department till last year. This number excluded 5,000 applications received under the three categories of self-financing schemes and another 8,000 applications under ‘tatkal’ category.

In addition to these special categories, around 800 applications for agriculture power connections received under various schemes, including the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP), implemented through different government departments were pending till the announcement of 50,000 power connections last year.

However, while issuing the G.O. in August 2023, it was announced that 20,000 connections had been earmarked for clearing the pending applications under the normal, self-financing and other government schemes and 30,000 for clearing the pending applications under the tatkal and KAVIADP schemes.

S. Sugumaran of Vazhuthur urged the government to give priority to applications filed under normal category since these small and financially unsound farmers were waiting for long to tap the groundwater source in emergency situations.