Farmers seek free power supply for horticulture

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has exhorted the State government to provide free power supply to small farmers who have taken up horticulture.

Staging a demonstration at Kumbakonam on Saturday in support of their demand, association members claimed that small farmers who were taking up cultivation such as greens, vegetables, fruits and other crops on a small-scale were being made to shell out a minimum of ₹22,000 per year towards charges for power consumption for raising the crops.

Demanding the extension of free power supply scheme to horticulture operations, they urged the State government to make an announcement in this regard during the current Assembly session and implement the same as early as possible for the benefit of around 50,000 small farmers.

While thanking the present government for providing free power supply connection under the “One Lakh Connections in One Year” scheme, they also urged the government to expedite the process of clearing the waiting list for free agriculture power connection, which was around 3.52 lakh.

They also raised slogans in support of early solution to power outages that had cropped up in the State recently.