Farmers seek exclusive life insurance scheme

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association has urged the State government to formulate and implement a life insurance scheme exclusively for farmers in the State.

In a petition addressed to the Government through District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan, citing a few government orders, pointed out that while only ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh was being released as solatium to families of farmers who died while working on the field, the families of government employees received ₹25 lakh as compensation if the employees die in harness.

Moreover, the families of those who died after consuming illicit liquor in the recent past were given ₹10 lakh each. Since the financial support extended to farmers’ families, who toil on the field to ensure the agriculture produce targets fixed by the government, was meagre, the association urged the State government to formulate and implement an exclusive life insurance scheme for farmers offering death cover benefits on par with the solatium amount granted to the families of government servants.

It had suggested that a compensation of ₹20 lakh on death, ₹10 lakh for permanent disability could be considered by the government as the death and disability cover under the new life insurance scheme.

