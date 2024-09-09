GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers seek exclusive life insurance scheme

Updated - September 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association has urged the State government to formulate and implement a life insurance scheme exclusively for farmers in the State.

In a petition addressed to the Government through District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan, citing a few government orders, pointed out that while only ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh was being released as solatium to families of farmers who died while working on the field, the families of government employees received ₹25 lakh as compensation if the employees die in harness.

Moreover, the families of those who died after consuming illicit liquor in the recent past were given ₹10 lakh each. Since the financial support extended to farmers’ families, who toil on the field to ensure the agriculture produce targets fixed by the government, was meagre, the association urged the State government to formulate and implement an exclusive life insurance scheme for farmers offering death cover benefits on par with the solatium amount granted to the families of government servants.

It had suggested that a compensation of ₹20 lakh on death, ₹10 lakh for permanent disability could be considered by the government as the death and disability cover under the new life insurance scheme.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture / insurance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.