Farmers seek compensation of ₹ 35,000 per acre for ‘kuruvai’ loss

September 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Cauvery Delta Protection League has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to sanction a compensation of ₹ 35,000 per acre to the farmers who have cultivated and lost the ‘kuruvai’ paddy crop due to shortage of water in the Cauvery river.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur after chairing a meeting of political party affiliated and apolitical Farmers Associations in the Delta districts and in the districts of Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai on Friday, the State President, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), P.Shanmugam said that the farmers who have taken up ‘kuruvai’ this season were unable to see through as their crop in several lakhs of acres was affected due non-availability of water.

With the shadow of uncertainty looming large over the forthcoming ‘samba’ season in view of the adamant attitude of the Karnataka government in the issue of sharing of Cauvery river water with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mr.Shanmugam said that farmers of Delta and neighbouring districts were expecting the Tamil Nadu government to compensate the loss suffered by them in this ‘kuruvai’ season.

Hence, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare a compensation of Rs.35000 per acre to the farmers who have cultivated ‘kuruvai’ paddy.

Lauding the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government in bringing the audacity with which the Karnataka government dealt with the issue of sharing of Cauvery river water with other riparian States to the notice of the Supreme Court, Mr.Shanmugam demanded that the dams that exist across the river Cauvery and its tributaries in Karnataka State be brought under the control of the Cauvery Water Management Authority in order to ensure the monthly release of water to Tamil Nadu as per the Apex Court directions.

The farmers association representatives like the State General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India, P.S.Masilamani, Cauvery Delta Vivasayigal Sangam representative, A.K.Ravichandran of AIADMK and others have unanimously agreed to hold demonstrations in the Delta districts on September 20 urging that the dams in Karnataka State be brought under the control of CWMA and to condemn the Karnataka government’s stand on the water sharing issue, he said.