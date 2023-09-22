HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers seek compensation of ₹35,000 an acre for crop loss

Express concern over dwindling storage in Mettur reservoir and poor prospects of samba crop

September 22, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers showing damaged shallots to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar at the monthly grievance redressal meeting held at Tiruchi Collectorate on Friday.

Farmers showing damaged shallots to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar at the monthly grievance redressal meeting held at Tiruchi Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Expressing concern over the critical situation faced by the standing kuruvai crop and the poor prospects of the forthcoming samba season due to shortage of water for irrigation, representatives of farmers’ organisations of Tiruchi district on Friday called upon the State government to adequately compensate the affected farmers.

Raising the issue at the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here, Ayilai. Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to go by the expertise of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority and the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Yet the quantum of water that has been ordered to be released in the Cauvery would not be sufficient either to save the withering kuruvai crop or raise the samba crop. Hence the government should sanction a compensation of ₹35,000 an acre for the affected farmers, he demanded.

Expressing concern over the dwindling storage position at the Mettur reservoir, N. Veerasekaran, state president, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam, called for an immediate survey of the affected farmers for sanction of compensation. He suggested that scientists from the agricultural colleges and research agencies in the district be deputed to the villages to study the situation and recommend suitable alternative crops during the ensuing season.

M. P. Chinnadurai, district president of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, urged the State government to consult and take along all political parties and farmers organisations to project a strong and united voice to counter Karnataka’s stand on releasing water to Tamil Nadu. “Karnataka is doing this and Tamil Nadu should follow a similar approach,” he said and called for a State-wide protest against the upper riparian State.

P. Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, demanded sanction of compensation under the crop insurance scheme to farmers whose shallot crop had rotted during 2022-23 season in Thuraiyur taluk of the district.

R. Raja Chidambaram, state secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, called upon the State government to increase the target for providing new agricultural connections under the normal category to 25,000 from 12,500 in the State during 2023-24. Otherwise, many farmers, who had been waiting for long after registration, would not be able to get the connections quickly.

In response to a complaint that banks were adjusting the financial assistance sanctioned by the State government under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam against loan dues of the beneficiaries, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that banks have been strictly instructed not to do so. “We have already sent a circular; we will take steps to get the sum reverted to the beneficiary accounts if such individual cases were brought to our notice,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.